Heads roll at ZIMSEC

by Davidson Kaiyo
9 hrs ago
THE Zimbabwe Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has sent its director and deputy director on leave pending retirement while five others were placed on indefinite leave as the examining board take measures to restore its tainted credibility.

In a statement released today, the chairperson of the Zimsec Board, Prof E Mwenje said the director Mr. E Nhandara, the deputy director Mr. J Maramba were placed on leaving pending retirement while the Mr. J Thabete has given three months notice pending resignation.

This follows the controversy surrounding the 2017 Ordinary level examination, which saw the minister of education Prof Paul Mavhima ordering a rewrite of English Paper 2 a decision which has since been set aside by the High court.

"The ZIMSEC board is totally committed to the elimination of all forms of examination malpractice and is currently in the process of thoroughly auditing its examination systems," the statement read.

According to the statement other directors placed on leave pending audit of the examination system are Mrs. Machingaidze who was the assistant director test development research and evaluation, Mr. V T Mguni who was assistant director examination administration.

The assistant director for ICT, Mr. V Kadenge and Assistant director Finance Ms Muzenda were also not spared in the clean up exercise.

"To facilitate the aforesaid thorough audit of the examination system the board has asked the director and five assistant directors to go on leave with immediate effect," said Prof Mwenje.

The 2017 Ordinary level examinations were marred with serious leakages which saw pupils accessing the examination papers through social media. English Paper 2 was the most affected which prompted the decision for a resit by the minister. Students were due to resit for this paper this Friday before the High court ruling which has also ordered Zimsec to assess the learners using the results of English Paper 1 only.

Prof Mwenje also said the board will abide by the high court ruling.

Source - Davidson Kaiyo

