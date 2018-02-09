Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai to receive state assisted funeral, says Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the late former Prime Minister and MDC-T leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai will be given a state assisted funeral.

Speaking to journalists, Mnangagwa said the government has instructed the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa to liaise with the Tsvangirai family on how best to deal with the departure of the late opposition MDC-T party leader.

He added that Mr Tsvangirai shaped the political discourse in this country for a long time he was in politics and was the Prime Minister for five years hence the need for a befitting send-off.

Mr Tsvangirai (65) died yesterday in South Africa where he was receiving treatment for colon cancer.

Source - zbc

Comments

