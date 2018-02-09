Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa urged to repeal laws that hinder free polls

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice yesterday recommended that there must be amendments or a repeal of laws that hinder the smooth running of elections such as the Public Order and Security Act (POSA), the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) and the Broadcasting Services Act (BSA).

Chairperson of the committee Fortune Chasi said this while presenting a committee report on the Second Reading Stage of the Electoral Amendment Bill 2017 in the National Assembly.

"The committee recommends that there is need for amendment or outright appeal of statutes that hinder the smooth flow of elections such as POSA, AIPPA and BSA," Chasi said.

"The Bill should address issues of the rights to vote for people in the Diaspora, prisons, those at hospitals and those on duty, such as doctors and nurses," he said.

The committee also recommended that a clause must be included in the Bill to provide for how people living with disabilities can be assisted during voting day.

"The Minister of Justice Ziyambi Ziyambi needs to table an all-encompassing Bill on electoral reforms to make the Electoral law compliant with the Constitution. The Bill must also have measures that eliminate electoral violence, and a clause to require the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to print voter registration and polling materials in local languages and braille," the committee said.

Chasi said during public hearings on the Bill people unanimously called for the Electoral Law to be fully harmonised with the Constitution.

"On voter registration, the general call was that it should be automatic registration when people apply for identity cards because youths and women faced problems when registering because of many requirements like proof of residence," Chasi said.

The committee report said that during public hearings on the Bill some people said that requirements of proof of residence must be scrapped.

Chasi said in Bulawayo there was a call that there be a blanket amnesty for Matabeleland North and South residents to get birth certificates and identity documents because of displacements during the Gukurahundi era which resulted in their late parents not getting burial orders because they had no IDs.

"People said Zec must be adequately funded and be an apolitical commission. They said the military and security personnel should not be involved in the running of elections," Chasi said.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the Bill, when passed will provide for smooth registration of voters and ensure the Electoral Act is in compliance with section 157 (1) (b) of the Constitution which provides that the Act provides for registration of voters.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

I phones 6 on sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 in 1 combo on sale

On sale is mazda rustler

Bmw 525 for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 4026 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

4 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

5 hrs ago | 2213 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

5 hrs ago | 4591 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 5031 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10604 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3311 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3868 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1531 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 565 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

7 hrs ago | 4306 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3642 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

8 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

8 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5529 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

8 hrs ago | 1677 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

8 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

9 hrs ago | 4036 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

9 hrs ago | 4931 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

9 hrs ago | 864 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

9 hrs ago | 644 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

9 hrs ago | 1126 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimpapers to launch TV station

9 hrs ago | 504 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 984 Views

David Mkandawire back on streets

9 hrs ago | 954 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 956 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

9 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

9 hrs ago | 3513 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 719 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

9 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

9 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

9 hrs ago | 607 Views

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

9 hrs ago | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days