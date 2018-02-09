Latest News Editor's Choice


Cheating wife agony

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
CHEATING wife agony!

Nkosikayenzelwa Chivese said he was not worried when his wife Blessed Maturure dumped him for another man.

What now hurts him is that Maturure is disturbing his happiness by coming back to his place bothering him for a reunion.

Chivese who was seeking a protection order against Maturure labelled her a "beast" because of her violent behaviour.

"Blessed Maturure is my ex-wife. She is verbally abusing me in the presence of our child. She left me in 2014 and got married to someone and she came back in January this year to forcibly stay with me claiming that she wanted to see the child which she had left with me.

"Currently I am not staying at home because of her unruly conduct. She takes away my belongings. She is really a beast because of her violent behaviour.

"Sometimes she locks me out of the house in the dead of the night. She also does not take our child to school when I am not around. She is also cheating on me and because of that I no longer love her," declared Chivese.

In response Maturure said Chivese should not call her his ex-wife because they were still sleeping together.

"I am surprised that he is saying that he no longer loves or I am his ex-wife yet we are still sleeping together. Since we are sleeping together I am still his wife. I never abused him. He is the one playing games as he is in the habit of bringing different girls to our home.

"When I returned home I found him staying with another girl whom he claimed to be helping with some life skills," responded Maturure.

In his ruling presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya ordered both parties not to verbally, physically and emotionally abuse each other.

Source - bmetro
