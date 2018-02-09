Man dumped for preying on maids

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Bulawayo man's penchant for domestic workers allegedly cost him his marriage when his wife of six years red-carded him on the grounds that he was in the habit of allegedly engaging in sexual relationships with their maids.Titus Kaerezi was deserted by his wife Maria Mashaya who accused him of many things, chief among them being sexually attracted to maids.Mashaya exposed her self-employed husband's uncouth behaviour at the Bulawayo Civil Court where she was seeking a protection order against him. She said Kaerezi was also frequenting her place to sexually abuse her."Titus Kaerezi is my ex-husband and we were customarily married from 2011 to December 2017. We have three children together. He is in the habit of verbally and physically abusing me even in front of our children."He is also sexually abusing me. On 26 December last year he assaulted me after I refused to have sexual intercourse with him. His conduct is disturbing my peace," complained Mashaya.She added: "He doesn't support his family. He used to communicate with his girlfriends in my presence. Another problem which caused me to leave him is that he was in the habit of proposing love to our maids and when I confronted him over that he bragged about it saying he would not stop doing it (falling in love with maids)."He even moved out of the house after he fell in love with another woman who is a foreign- currency dealer. To my surprise he is now coming back to me and forces me to have sexual intercourse with him."The seemingly exposed Kaerezi disputed his ex-wife's allegations. He said she was the one who was disrespecting him as her husband."I deny all the allegations she has levelled against me. She is the one who was disrespecting me as her husband."As the head of the family she was supposed to know that she was under me. Just imagine I used to cook, wash for myself and even change our children's diapers. Her mother and sisters were the source of our marital problems."She was also cheating on me and I once stumbled upon some love message in her phone from a boyfriend," responded Kaerezi.In his ruling the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya, however, ordered Kaerezi not to physically, verbally and emotionally abuse his ex-wife and not to visit her place.