Busted while servicing pal's hubby

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
GOCTHA!

A woman from Bulawayo's Sizinda suburb found her neighbour cum best friend indulging in sex with her husband.

Mai Nyasha spotted her husband Raymond Menyiwa and her best friend Grace Ncube at Sizinda shops and tailed them as they made their way to Ncube's house.

She had long suspected them of sleeping together. A source told B -Metro that after Ncube saw them get into the house, she gave them time to get comfortable before she called witnesses.

"She had calculated her raid. She told us to just go stand outside Ncube's house and then when we got there she told us what was happening inside," the source said.

Thereafter, some took out their phones to record the once in a lifetime drama in the neighbourhood. In the video, after being caught undressed, Menyiwa runs for dear life then scales a precast wall leaving Ncube at the mercy of an unforgiving mob that beat her up.

Ncube and Menyiwa's phones were not reachable but when Abel Chimedza- Ncube's husband was called for a comment he said nothing of that sort happened despite video evidence and neighbours confirming.

"That is not true," he said.

Source - bmetro
