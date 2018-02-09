Woman runs amok in house fight

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN elderly Bulawayo woman is fuming because her grandchildren accuse her of witchcraft.Regina Ndlovu is alleged to have resorted to destroying the family after her grandson Thulani Ndlovu accused her of being a witch who eats her own children.Regina's father (the children's great grandfather) did not leave a will behind and the family is now fighting over the ownership of the house which is in Makokoba."Thulani is a problem, he runs to the press when he knows he is in the wrong. That house belongs to my father and he has no right to be there, I want him out with immediate effect," said Regina.B-Metro gathered that Thulani is in the habit of calling his elderly grandmother a witch."There is a matter between him and I that I reported to the police. I raised them with my own money but today they are telling the whole neighbourhood that I am a witch," she continued.However, a neighbour told B- Metro that Regina was a drama queen who always provided them with entertainment because their family beef was now for public consumption."We are tired of Regina's drama with her family. Whenever they fight they always come out of the house and start shouting obscenities at each other. Last time she came here she broke our windows when we tried to settle the dispute with them as neighbours," said the source.Thulani told B-Metro that he was not moving out of the house because his great grandfather was the sole owner of the house."That woman did not raise me. Scholarships paid for my education not her. This is a family home that belonged to my late great grandfather meaning that she cannot claim it or chuck me out," said Thulani.