Student savagely attacked by lover's wife, hired hit men

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
HIT list target identified!

Linda Mhlanga, a Midlands State University (MSU) student, is in trouble with Fadzai Dege because she's allegedly involved with her husband.

As such, Dege is said to have hired two men to "take her (Mhlanga) out" because she was causing problems in her marriage.

The two men are said to have followed Mhlanga in a bushy area where they made their intentions clear, administering a sound beating on her. While at it, Dege was also there probing their victim with questions as to why she was messing with a married man.

During the attack it is alleged that Dege said it was a perfect job with no witnesses.

The assailants made off with their victim's phone and purse to "teach her a lesson".

The matter was reported to the police and the assailants have since appeared in court.

"My life is now a mess as she (Dege) is always attacking me. I am now living in fear because I do not know what else she is planning to do," said Mhlanga in court.

The case was postponed to 26 February for the State to gather more facts.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Wife, #Student, #Attack

Comments

