Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jilted cop 'impounds' ex-wife's panties

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
MOREBLESSING Badze from Old Pumula suburb in Bulawayo is living in fear of being bewitched by her cop ex- husband Terence Chingora.

Badze (23) claimed that when she divorced Chingora (27) who is stationed at Luveve Police Station, he forcibly took her panties and bath towels and threatened to "fix" her.

She suspected that her ex-husband took her panties for black magic purposes and she wants them back before the latter decides to tamper with them.

The matter came to light last Friday when Badze made an application for a protection order against Chingora, whom she said was of a violent nature.

"Terence Chingora is my ex-husband and we have two children together. We got married in 2012 and separated last year. Despite the fact that we are no longer staying together he is in the habit of following me wherever I go while threatening me.

"He is also physically and verbally abusing me with vulgar language. The most painful thing is that he took away my panties and bath towels which he is refusing to return. I am now living in fear because he is always threatening me saying I will see what will happen to me since he is in possession of those panties," complained Badze.

She went on to plead with the court to order her ex-husband to give her back her underwear so that the two could start living separate lives.

In response, Chingora who didn't refute his ex-wife's accusations, however, courted the anger of the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya when he requested for days in order to surrender his ex-wife's panties.

"Why are you requesting for days to return those panties?  What exactly do you want to do with them? You should surrender them tomorrow (Saturday) at Pumula Police Station so that your ex-wife will come and pick them up.

Failure to do so you will be charged with contempt of court," charged the magistrate.

In his ruling the magistrate also ordered Chingora not to physically, emotionally and verbally abuse Badze and not visit her place.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Jilted, #Cop, #Impound

Comments

3 in 1 combo on sale

Mazda rf engine on sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Cement on sale

Oon sale are timberland shoes

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Valentine special --stands forsale

On sale is turbo manual


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 4009 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2153 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

4 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

5 hrs ago | 2208 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

5 hrs ago | 4587 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 5025 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10582 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3306 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3864 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1529 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 565 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

7 hrs ago | 4301 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3639 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

8 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

8 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5525 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

8 hrs ago | 1677 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

8 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

8 hrs ago | 4031 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

9 hrs ago | 4929 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

9 hrs ago | 864 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

9 hrs ago | 643 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

9 hrs ago | 1126 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimpapers to launch TV station

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 983 Views

David Mkandawire back on streets

9 hrs ago | 953 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 955 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

9 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

9 hrs ago | 3512 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

9 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

9 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

9 hrs ago | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days