Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drama as hubby busts wife, lover

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Yabani Mudimba (Nee Nyoni) and her lover George Nyakabawo in stolen pleasure
THERE was a dramatic spectacle in Hwange's Mpumalanga suburb when a husband caught his wife allegedly romping with a lover after he reportedly ambushed them following wind from neighbours.

It is reported that Thabani Mudimba working in Mhondoro got the shock of his life when he walked in on his wife Yabani Mudimba (Nee Nyoni) in a midnight sex with her long time lover George Nyakabawo.

The visibly angry Thabani was reportedly in the company of police officers when he found the pair-Nyoni and Nyakabawo – busy like rabbits indulging in sex in the latter's bedroom.

Speaking to B-Metro, a source close to the couple said Thabani who works in Mhondoro was informed by neighbours that his wife was madly in love  with Nyakabawo and that during  his absence she was always going to his place for sleep-overs.

Following that tip-off and on the day Thabani caught the two lovebirds  undressed in bed he reportedly lied to his wife that he was going back to Mhondoro before he proceeded to a friend's place which is close to Nyakabawo's.

Believing that that her husband had truly gone back to Mhondoro, it is alleged that at around midnight Yabani decided to go to her lover's place for a sleep–over not knowing that her husband lay in ambush her.

"When she left her house going to Nyakabawo's place, Yabani didn't know that her husband was ambushing her at his friend's place which is also close to that of her lover. When she arrived at Nyakabawo's house, some neighbours who were also monitoring her quickly alerted Thabani.

"Thabani in a bid to have solid witnesses to the two lovebirds' shenanigans, he quickly went and collected two police officers who accompanied him to Nyakabawo's house where upon storming it they found the pair undressed in bed," said the source.

After being busted, the red-faced lovebirds who were nervously shaking reportedly asked for forgiveness confessing that they had been doing it for a long time and that they had also on several occasions  gone to Victoria-Falls for picnics.

The source said following the disturbing incident, Thabani who seems not to have it to forgive is reportedly in the process of filing for divorce.  He had also sued Nyakabawo for adultery damages destroying his marriage.

When contacted for comment, a seemingly distraught Thabani could neither confirm nor deny the incident.

"I cannot comment on the issue now. I can only do that when we have resolved it," he said.

Yabani could not, however, be reached for comment as her mobile phone was unreachable.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Drama, #Busted, #Hubby

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Timberland boots on sale

Mahatshula stand 700m2

House plans designer available

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

For sale are rolex watches

Mazda rf engine on sale

On sale is turbo manual


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 3913 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

4 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

4 hrs ago | 2158 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

5 hrs ago | 4516 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 4950 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10351 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3246 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3824 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1509 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

7 hrs ago | 4250 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3613 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

7 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

8 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

8 hrs ago | 485 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5490 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

8 hrs ago | 1666 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

8 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

8 hrs ago | 4012 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

8 hrs ago | 4872 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

8 hrs ago | 854 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

8 hrs ago | 1124 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimpapers to launch TV station

8 hrs ago | 495 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 977 Views

David Mkandawire back on streets

8 hrs ago | 949 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 534 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 949 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

9 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

9 hrs ago | 3482 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 714 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

9 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

9 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

9 hrs ago | 599 Views

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

9 hrs ago | 694 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days