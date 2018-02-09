Hooker miscarries in client tussle

News / National

by Staff reporter

A PREGNANT prostitute who proved to be more attractive than her counterparts was beaten up until she miscarried.A man said to be driving a sleek car parked by the roadside and called a heavily pregnant Gugulethu Sibanda (20) over as he solicited for sex. Because of her pregnancy, Sibanda hardly got clients but on this particular night, the biggest fish chose her much to the anger of her colleagues.As a result another prostitute Simelinkosi Phiri, a close friend and neighbour got jealous because she tried getting the big fish's attention without luck.Having lost the client Phiri started a fight with Sibanda who was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where it was confirmed that she had lost her unborn baby.Phiri appeared before resident magistrate Lungile Ncube at Western Commonage Magistrates' Courts facing a physical assault charge.When Sibanda was called to the stand she narrated her ordeal." The fight started when a man stopped his car and chose me among my colleagues but it's Phiri who was angry the most and she started assaulting me. She said I deserved to be assaulted because I thought I was better than my colleagues," she said.The court heard that during the assault Phiri bragged that she wanted to beat up the victim until she suffered a miscarriage.After the vicious attack Sibanda was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where it was confirmed that she had lost her unborn baby.In her defence, Phiri apologised to the court saying that it wasn't her intention to kill the unborn baby.The case was postponed to 26 February for sentencing.