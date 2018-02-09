Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A PREGNANT prostitute who proved to be more attractive than her counterparts was beaten up until she miscarried.

A man said to be driving a sleek car parked by the roadside and called a heavily pregnant Gugulethu Sibanda (20) over as he solicited for sex. Because of her pregnancy, Sibanda hardly got clients but on this particular night, the biggest fish chose her much to the anger of her colleagues.

As a result another prostitute Simelinkosi Phiri, a close friend and neighbour got jealous because she tried getting the big fish's attention without luck.

Having lost the client Phiri started a fight with Sibanda who was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where it was confirmed that she had lost her unborn baby.

Phiri appeared before resident magistrate Lungile Ncube at Western Commonage Magistrates' Courts facing a physical assault charge.

When Sibanda was called to the stand she narrated her ordeal.

" The fight started when a man stopped his car and chose me among my colleagues but it's Phiri who was angry the most and she started assaulting me. She said I deserved to be assaulted because I thought I was better than my colleagues," she said.

The court heard that during the assault Phiri bragged that she wanted to beat up the victim until she suffered a miscarriage.

After the vicious attack Sibanda was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where it was confirmed that she had lost her unborn baby.

In her defence, Phiri apologised to the court saying that it wasn't her intention to kill the unborn baby.

The case was postponed to 26 February for sentencing.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Comments

Bmw 525 for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 bedroomed house pumula south

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Wedding ring on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2751 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 571 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 4004 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

4 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

5 hrs ago | 2202 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

5 hrs ago | 4584 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 5020 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10561 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3303 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3862 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1528 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 564 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

7 hrs ago | 4297 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3638 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

8 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

8 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5524 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

8 hrs ago | 1676 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

8 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

8 hrs ago | 4029 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

8 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

8 hrs ago | 864 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

9 hrs ago | 641 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

9 hrs ago | 1126 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimpapers to launch TV station

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 983 Views

David Mkandawire back on streets

9 hrs ago | 953 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 955 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

9 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

9 hrs ago | 3507 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

9 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

9 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

9 hrs ago | 876 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days