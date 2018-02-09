Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
WHILE conjugal rights are meant to be enjoyed by both husband and wife, a woman from Zvinei Village under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe reportedly dumped her husband because she could no longer tolerate his insatiable appetite for sex.

Farai Mutandavare (42) told how lovemaking sessions with her husband Fatty Makumbe (59) had become "unbearable" because of his fondness of using traditional sex-enhancing drugs that makes him last longer in bed.

Mutandavare complained to Chief Nemangwe's traditional court that she was no longer enjoying  making love with her husband because apart from being left bruised, he demanded sex every day-about five times- and would not allow her to rest.

She said her husband became sexually aroused by the slightest movement, for example, whenever she bends over before him or by even simply walking across a room.

Mutandavare said despite the hectic love sessions, her husband wanted her to do everything for him.

"Farai (Mutandavare) complained that the major problem with her husband is that he loves to drink traditional sex enhancing drugs and when he takes the herbs, in bed he would be like someone possessed. She said even when she complained that she was tired and was not in the mood he would force himself on her.

In response Makumbe who admitted to having a huge appetite for sex, reportedly told Chief Nemangwe that his wife was the source of their marital problems as she was giving him conditions on when to make love.

"She is the one giving me conditions on when to make love. Whenever I tried to force myself on her she would repeatedly squeeze my balls and manhood resulting in me being turned off. I don't know the source of my intense sexual urges. They would come out of nowhere and completely engulf me. Despite our differences I still love her and didn't want our marriage dissolved," Makumbe was quoted by Chief Nemangwe as having pleaded.

A tearful Mutandavare, however, insisted on divorce saying she could not cope with her husband's huge appetite for sex.

Passing judgment, Chief Nemangwe granted divorce and ordered the parties to share their matrimonial property equally.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Woman, #Hubby, #Divorce

Comments

Bmw 525 for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 bedroomed house pumula south

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Wedding ring on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 571 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 4002 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

4 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

5 hrs ago | 2202 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

5 hrs ago | 4584 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 5019 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10558 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3303 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3862 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1528 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 564 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

7 hrs ago | 4296 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3638 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

8 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

8 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5524 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

8 hrs ago | 1676 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

8 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

8 hrs ago | 4029 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

8 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

8 hrs ago | 864 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

9 hrs ago | 641 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

9 hrs ago | 1126 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimpapers to launch TV station

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 983 Views

David Mkandawire back on streets

9 hrs ago | 953 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 955 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

9 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

9 hrs ago | 3507 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

9 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

9 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

9 hrs ago | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days