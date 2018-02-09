Woman divorces over-randy hubby

News / National

by Staff reporter

WHILE conjugal rights are meant to be enjoyed by both husband and wife, a woman from Zvinei Village under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe reportedly dumped her husband because she could no longer tolerate his insatiable appetite for sex.Farai Mutandavare (42) told how lovemaking sessions with her husband Fatty Makumbe (59) had become "unbearable" because of his fondness of using traditional sex-enhancing drugs that makes him last longer in bed.Mutandavare complained to Chief Nemangwe's traditional court that she was no longer enjoying making love with her husband because apart from being left bruised, he demanded sex every day-about five times- and would not allow her to rest.She said her husband became sexually aroused by the slightest movement, for example, whenever she bends over before him or by even simply walking across a room.Mutandavare said despite the hectic love sessions, her husband wanted her to do everything for him."Farai (Mutandavare) complained that the major problem with her husband is that he loves to drink traditional sex enhancing drugs and when he takes the herbs, in bed he would be like someone possessed. She said even when she complained that she was tired and was not in the mood he would force himself on her.In response Makumbe who admitted to having a huge appetite for sex, reportedly told Chief Nemangwe that his wife was the source of their marital problems as she was giving him conditions on when to make love."She is the one giving me conditions on when to make love. Whenever I tried to force myself on her she would repeatedly squeeze my balls and manhood resulting in me being turned off. I don't know the source of my intense sexual urges. They would come out of nowhere and completely engulf me. Despite our differences I still love her and didn't want our marriage dissolved," Makumbe was quoted by Chief Nemangwe as having pleaded.A tearful Mutandavare, however, insisted on divorce saying she could not cope with her husband's huge appetite for sex.Passing judgment, Chief Nemangwe granted divorce and ordered the parties to share their matrimonial property equally.