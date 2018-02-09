Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF yesterday extended its condolences to the Tsvangirai family following the death of MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in South Africa on Wednesday.The ruling party said when he was Prime Minister in the Inclusive Government, Mr Tsvangirai showed interest in the achievement of peace."The President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, the Politburo, Central Committee and the entire membership of the revolutionary party wish to extend deepest condolences to the Tsvangirai family for the untimely passing on of Mr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai at a hospital in South Africa on Wednesday 14th February 2018," said Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo."The Party's deepest thoughts are with the Tsvangirai family and grieves with them as they mourn their beloved father. During the stint tenure of the inclusive Government, Mr Tsvangirai showed considerable efforts towards attainment of the goal of peace."His contribution to the construction of the current National Constitution was immense. May his soul rest in eternal peace."Mr Tsvangirai died after a long battle with cancer of the colon.Government has since instructed the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa to assist the Tsvangirai family in any appropriate way, including meeting expenses attendant to the handling of the body of the politician and trade unionist.