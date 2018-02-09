Civil servants pay dates out

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has released civil servants' pay dates for this month, with the military and those in the health sector having received their salaries yesterday.Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services officers will be paid on Tuesday next week, while those working in the education sector will be paid next Friday.The rest of the civil servants will get their salaries on February 26, while pensioners will get their allowances on February 28.Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu confirmed the pay dates.He hailed Government for paying civil servants their salaries on time, unlike in the past when Government was delaying paying them."This is an improvement in the management of affairs of the civil servants," he said. "We continue to encourage the Government to engage in this way. As far as we're concerned, what is now left is for them to give us definite dates way ahead."We need to go back to the normal way of doing things. Because this issue of getting pay dates on the eve of pay day, although it is a relief, it has always created anxiety. We should complement good things and that's a good thing."But what is left for them is to do a long term planning, instead of just releasing dates on a month and month period."