Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-T leadership displayed its insatiable desire for power even before the body of Mr Morgan Tsvangirai is repatriated home, with vice president Advocate Nelson Chamisa holding a meeting at Harvest House yesterday that catapulted him to the helm of the party under controversial circumstances.

The meeting, attended by members of the party's standing committee and national executive aligned to Adv Chamisa, was boycotted by other co-vice presidents Engineer Elias Mudzuri and Ms Thokozani Khupe. But that did not stop the Adv Chamisa camp from elevating him to the presidency on an acting capacity for the next 12 months.

As a counter, Eng Mudzuri called for a separate Press conference at Mr Tsvangirai's residence in Highlands, which failed to materialise, but no specific reason was given for the abortive media briefing.

Both Eng Mudzuri and Adv Chamisa visited Mr Tsvangirai's Highlands residence at different intervals yesterday to pay their condolences, presumably to avoid direct confrontation.

A family member who spoke to The Herald at Mr Tsvangirai's residence said they were expecting his body from South Africa today or tomorrow.

"A team from Doves Funeral Parlour came requesting his (Mr Tsvangirai) clothes to dress his body before repatriation," said the family member. "We are waiting to hear what the Government will say, but it has always been his wish to be buried at our rural home in Buhera next to our mother (Mr Tsvangirai's late wife Susan)."

After their Harvest House meeting, Adv Chamisa's camp banned other leaders from issuing statements forthwith.
Mr Morgan Komichi, who is the acting MDC-T chairman in the absence of Mr Lovemore Moyo who has been boycotting such party meetings for a while, read out the resolutions following the two meetings chaired by Adv Chamisa.

"Honourable Nelson Chamisa has been appointed to act in place of president Tsvangirai for a period of 12 months which is line with the constitution of the party so he is the acting president of this party," he said.

"We have also resolved that to manage communication through this period of hard times we shall communicate through the office of the president.

"We have also resolved that any communication that is done by any leader in the party contrary to what the party has resolved through the national council shall be regarded as indiscipline and appropriate action will be taken."

Source - the herald

