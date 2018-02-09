Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The People's Rainbow Coalition yesterday met in Gweru to set the path for selection of parliamentary and senatorial candidates has declared that the grouping does not intend to join the MDC Alliance and that there will be no imposition of candidates for the upcoming polls.

The coalition will field National People's Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru as its leader in the next elections expected in July.

Her other partners were the People's Democratic Party splinter group led by Lucia Matibenga, Zimbabweans United for Democracy Party led by Farai Mbira and the Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment leader Gilbert Dzikiti.

In her opening remarks, Mujuru dismissed reports that the workshop for opposition parties held recently in South Africa had agreed on forming a single coalition of parties.

"In South Africa, the workshop was just on training us about how best to operate in an environment of a coalition so that we do not have votes that are wasted due to disagreements and acrimonious relationship. That was all we were trained about. There was never any agreement about us uniting with MDC-T or their alliance," she said.

Mujuru also boldly declared that her coalition will win the coming polls and form the next government.

"We will win the next elections because we have the support. We will not seek to join hands with anyone, we have the capability on our own," she said.

She urged PRC members to be nation builders and serve the people of Zimbabwe to tackle social problems, including poverty, faced by Zimbabweans.

Mujuru told members that mining, farming and value addition will be promoted to create employment and eradicate poverty if she takes over power.

She said the PRC will improve the investment climate.

"PRC is committed to democracy, human rights, transparency, inclusion, effectiveness and accountability," she said.

"The removal of Mugabe did not result in the removal of the system, a dishonourable system of governance, which the PRC is here to remove."

She then called on the PRC to go door-to-door to canvass for support.

"The old were once young and the youths must learn from them. The PRC will bring peace, prosperity and meaningful pay for everyone. The PRC Freedom Train is here,' she added.

NPP spokesperson Methuseli Moyo in a report on the proceedings said Mujuru revealed that when she visited former President Robert Mugabe, she made no pact with him.

Source - newsday

