Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimpapers to launch TV station

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Newspapers (Zimpapers) Limited is geared to launch its television station in line with its thrust to consolidate its status as the country's leading integrated media house.

The idea for a television station, Zimpapers TV Network (ZTN), was mooted four years ago.

Zimpapers Group Editorial Executive Mr William Chikoto, said the country's biggest media organisation, has started training journalists ahead of the launch of ZTN.

"Zimpapers is poised for exciting times and if you recall about five or six years ago we started a converge programme and we said we are aspiring to be a fully integrated media house with print, radio, digital and television," he said.

"We have now started the training of our journalists and getting ready in anticipation of acquiring a television licence. With television if you get a licence today and you are not prepared, it might take you another year or two to be ready. So we have been preparing for the past three to four years and spending a lot of money on the project."

More than 20 journalists from Zimpapers' newspaper division in Bulawayo underwent a two-day training programme in television reporting. The workshop was facilitated by media and film expert, Mr Ben Mahaka, veteran journalist and media consultant Mr Cris Chinaka and ZTN executive producer Mr Elton Mjanana.

Mr Chikoto, who is in charge of convergence of content across all Zimpapers' platforms, said news and current affairs would be the backbone of ZTN.

"We said that print was going to be the building block of that convergence. In other words we operate like a content factory where the journalists who are mostly print write content for use in our different platforms. We have achieved a lot in terms of radio and online and what was left was television. We are banking on our seasoned journalists in print and radio to see us through," he said.

Mr Chikoto said Zimpapers has injected much money towards the television project.

"We have sunk thousands and thousands of dollars. Television is expensive, but we believe it's a worthwhile investment. It is the future for Zimpapers and the resources that we are generating from our newspapers and radio are being used to prepare in terms of digital and television," he said.

"We used money from newspapers to start radio stations that include Star FM and Diamond FM and now it's the same resources that we are rolling over into digital and television."

Zimpapers is the leading integrated media, commercial printing and packaging company in Zimbabwe. It is also the country's oldest newspaper publisher and commercial printer, as well as being the largest publisher of newspapers, having been in the industry since 1891.

The company publishes 13 newspaper titles and runs a broadcasting division.

Zimpapers in partnership with New Era Newspapers of Namibia jointly launched a regional weekly newspaper; Southern Times in 2004.

The company also has a strong presence on digital publishing platforms.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Zimpapers, #Launch

Comments

Mahatshula stand 700m2

Eagle gardens wedding venue promotion!!!

On sale is mazda rustler

Valentine handbags on sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Timberland boots on sale

House plans designer available

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 3868 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

3 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

4 hrs ago | 2134 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

4 hrs ago | 4495 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 4926 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10280 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3232 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3806 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1501 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

7 hrs ago | 4230 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

7 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

7 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5481 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

8 hrs ago | 1663 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

8 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

8 hrs ago | 4003 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

8 hrs ago | 4860 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

8 hrs ago | 852 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

8 hrs ago | 1123 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 976 Views

David Mkandawire back on streets

8 hrs ago | 948 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 944 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

8 hrs ago | 3475 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

9 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

9 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

9 hrs ago | 598 Views

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

9 hrs ago | 867 Views

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

9 hrs ago | 693 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days