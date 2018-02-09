Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THE Government does not discriminate against its citizens along partisan lines and is in the process of conducting land audits whose outcome will benefit everyone, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking during a question and answer session in Parliament on Wednesday, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement, Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Retired), clarified the criteria used to select beneficiaries of the Command Livestock programme.

MDC-T Harare Central legislator Mr Murisi Zwizwai had claimed that members of the opposition were sidelined in Government projects in the previous era.

"In the first place, I am not aware of the fact that some people were discriminated against in participating in programmes in the past but we are now looking at the new dispensation. When we address farmers, we are going to talk to people who are bona fide farmers, whether they are communal farmers, A1 or A2," said Air Chief Marshal Shiri.

"All we want is the evidence that one is a bona fide farmer. We are not going to discriminate along partisan lines. Everybody should participate in the development of the country.

"I have been approached by many people, including people from various political parties, who also want to benefit from the land reform programme."

He said the Government is working on a land audit which upon completion could result in allocation of land even to opposition members.

"I have highlighted to them that they should submit their applications because there is a land audit which is going on. When there is a need for them to benefit, they will definitely benefit. May I please pinpoint that if Hon. Zwizwai also wants to benefit, we will take him as an example of the non-partisanship approach of the Government towards its programmes," the Minister said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Land, #Audit, #Benefit

Comments

4 bed roomed house in nkulumane 10

Bmw 525 for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Town house for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 roomed house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2539 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 3864 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

3 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

4 hrs ago | 2133 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

4 hrs ago | 4493 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 4920 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10271 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3231 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3805 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1500 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

7 hrs ago | 4230 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

7 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

7 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5479 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

8 hrs ago | 1663 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

8 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

8 hrs ago | 4003 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

8 hrs ago | 4858 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

8 hrs ago | 852 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

8 hrs ago | 638 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

8 hrs ago | 1123 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimpapers to launch TV station

8 hrs ago | 493 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 975 Views

David Mkandawire back on streets

8 hrs ago | 947 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 943 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

8 hrs ago | 3474 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

9 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

9 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

9 hrs ago | 598 Views

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

9 hrs ago | 867 Views

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

9 hrs ago | 693 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days