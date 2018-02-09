Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu PF activists identified only as Mai Tapiwa (Branch chairlady), Shaba (chairperson), Mai Hungwere, Muserukwa, Bornface Maburutse, Kachasu, Kuda Ngonera, Tatenda Ngonera (youth chairperson), Shava, Dewa (district chairperson) led by Councillor Martin Matinyanya and MP Tendai Savanhu have been accused of threatening to evict residents at Shawasha flats and vendors operating in Mbare if they fail to surrender their registration serial numbers to the local ruling party leadership.Zimbabwe Peace Project reported that on 23 January these activists gave unspecified ultimatums for the victims to surrender their serial numbers or anticipate eviction from the area.In separate interviews with residents at Tagarika area in Mbare ward 4, they confirmed that since the BVR blitz, they have been warned to submit their serial numbers, so as to be part of the restructuring exercise of Zanu PF cell structures to evade eviction.