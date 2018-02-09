Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

by Stephen Jakes
8 hrs ago | Views
Zanu PF activists identified only as Mai Tapiwa (Branch chairlady), Shaba (chairperson), Mai Hungwere, Muserukwa, Bornface Maburutse, Kachasu, Kuda Ngonera, Tatenda Ngonera (youth chairperson), Shava, Dewa (district chairperson) led by Councillor Martin Matinyanya and MP Tendai Savanhu have been accused of threatening to evict residents at Shawasha flats and vendors operating in Mbare if they fail to surrender their registration serial numbers to the local ruling party leadership.

Zimbabwe Peace Project reported that on 23 January these activists gave unspecified ultimatums for the victims to surrender their serial numbers or anticipate eviction from the area.

In separate interviews with residents at Tagarika area in Mbare ward 4, they confirmed that since the BVR blitz, they have been warned to submit their serial numbers, so as to be part of the restructuring exercise of Zanu PF cell structures to evade eviction.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #BVR, #Zanu_PF, #ZPP

Comments

House plans designer available

Valentine handbags on sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Holiday accommodation available

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 bedroomed house pumula south

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

On sale is mazda rustler


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2819 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 575 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 4041 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

4 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

5 hrs ago | 2225 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

5 hrs ago | 4605 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 5041 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10643 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3322 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3880 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1536 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 565 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

7 hrs ago | 4310 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3643 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

8 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

8 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5533 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

9 hrs ago | 1679 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

9 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

9 hrs ago | 4045 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

9 hrs ago | 4934 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

9 hrs ago | 866 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

9 hrs ago | 644 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

9 hrs ago | 1127 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimpapers to launch TV station

9 hrs ago | 504 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 984 Views

David Mkandawire back on streets

9 hrs ago | 954 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

9 hrs ago | 253 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 956 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

9 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

9 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 719 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

9 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

9 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

9 hrs ago | 609 Views

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

9 hrs ago | 699 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days