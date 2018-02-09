Police boss calls for new work ethic

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga yesterday rued the day police were booed at the National Sports Stadium during the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa while admitting they need to pull up their socks to regain public confidence.Speaking during the official opening of the CID headquarters in Harare yesterday, Matanga promised a new work ethic in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) that was previously seen as a corrupt and incompetent lot bent on employing extortion tactics on the public.During Mnangagwa's inauguration, the public disapproved of former Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri, who was publicly humiliated along with his officers."On that day, that great day amid pomp ululation and fanfare when the whole nation rose in unison to salute and celebrate your ascendency to the country's Presidency, the ZRP was forced by the same multitude at the National Sports arena to tuck its tails between its legs."Your Excellency, you are on record saying that 'The people's voice is God's voice' and indeed the people spoke and we had to do deep self-introspection. We had to redeem ourselves and mend our ways and serve our masters well," Matanga said while feeling relieved to have been given a new lease of life by Mnangagwa.Mnangagwa urged the police to be professional and not to provoke the public, but to be guided by ethics and professionalism in the execution of their duties."Whatever mistakes they make in the process of performing their duties should not be buried underground or glossed over, but be laid bare for public scrutiny," he said.Mnangagwa said the new CID facility must make police work efficient."As government, we are now hopeful that ZRP is set to increase its crime detection rate which should lead to a significant breakthrough in the administration of justice. Mr Commissioner-General, we have so many unsolved cases in Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said."In relation to my personal history I have had six break-ins and nothing was concluded and I will make sure I finance this project to make sure you complete them."On elections, the President urged political parties to desist from violence and respect the rule of law.