Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police boss calls for new work ethic

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga yesterday rued the day police were booed at the National Sports Stadium during the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa while admitting they need to pull up their socks to regain public confidence.

Speaking during the official opening of the CID headquarters in Harare yesterday, Matanga promised a new work ethic in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) that was previously seen as a corrupt and incompetent lot bent on employing extortion tactics on the public.

During Mnangagwa's inauguration, the public disapproved of former Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri, who was publicly humiliated along with his officers.

"On that day, that great day amid pomp ululation and fanfare when the whole nation rose in unison to salute and celebrate your ascendency to the country's Presidency, the ZRP was forced by the same multitude at the National Sports arena to tuck its tails between its legs.

"Your Excellency, you are on record saying that 'The people's voice is God's voice' and indeed the people spoke and we had to do deep self-introspection. We had to redeem ourselves and mend our ways and serve our masters well," Matanga said while feeling relieved to have been given a new lease of life by Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa urged the police to be professional and not to provoke the public, but to be guided by ethics and professionalism in the execution of their duties.

"Whatever mistakes they make in the process of performing their duties should not be buried underground or glossed over, but be laid bare for public scrutiny," he said.

Mnangagwa said the new CID facility must make police work efficient.

"As government, we are now hopeful that ZRP is set to increase its crime detection rate which should lead to a significant breakthrough in the administration of justice. Mr Commissioner-General, we have so many unsolved cases in Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said.

"In relation to my personal history I have had six break-ins and nothing was concluded and I will make sure I finance this project to make sure you complete them."

On elections, the President urged political parties to desist from violence and respect the rule of law.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Police, #Matanga, #Ethic

Comments

Bmw 525 for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 bedroomed house pumula south

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Wedding ring on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2756 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 4008 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

4 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

5 hrs ago | 2206 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

5 hrs ago | 4586 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 5025 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10578 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3305 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3863 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1529 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 565 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

7 hrs ago | 4299 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3639 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

8 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5524 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

8 hrs ago | 1677 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

8 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

8 hrs ago | 4031 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

8 hrs ago | 4928 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

9 hrs ago | 864 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

9 hrs ago | 643 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

9 hrs ago | 1126 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimpapers to launch TV station

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 983 Views

David Mkandawire back on streets

9 hrs ago | 953 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 955 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

9 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

9 hrs ago | 3511 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

9 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

9 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

9 hrs ago | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days