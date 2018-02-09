Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported that squabbles between members of the ruling Zanu PF led to the ban of their rally in Domboshava recently.

"On 14 January, in Mutare West ward 10 at Domboshawa training centre a case of Zanu PF intra-party squabbles leading to a political gathering being banned was recorded.


"It is alleged that a Zanu PF meeting was stopped by Major Nyasha Maoyo a member of the Zimbabwe National Army at Nyachityu village.

"Maoyo is alleged to have said Chris Mushohwe who was the convener had in the past portrayed corrupt, selfish and dishonest tendencies," said ZPP.

"Mushowe was also accused of not recognising and respecting the traditional leadership in the constituency. Maoyo later declared his candidature in the 2018 polls for Mutare West on a Zanu ticket."

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days