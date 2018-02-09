Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Newly annointed South african President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to Zimbabwe, following the passing away of veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

"On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Tsvangirai, the government and people of Zimbabwe on this sad loss.

"He assured the Tsvangirai family and the people of Zimbabwe of the solidarity and compassion of the people of South Africa," the department of international relations and co-operation said in a statement.

Tsvangirai died on Wednesday in South Africa after battling against cancer.

Tsvangirai, who founded the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in 1999, was among the most prominent critics of of former president Robert Mugabe, the long-time authoritarian leader who was ousted from power in November.

Ramaphosa said that Tsvangirai would be remembered for his "profound role in the Zimbabwean politics and his prominence which saw him serve as prime minister from 2009 to 2013 in the government of National Unity".


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24

Comments

For sale is toyota corolla

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 in 1 combo on sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 in 1 combo on sale

Mazda rf engine on sale

4 bedroomed house pumula south

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 3801 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

3 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

4 hrs ago | 2113 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

4 hrs ago | 4446 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 4871 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10130 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3196 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3784 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1488 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 554 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

6 hrs ago | 4207 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3571 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

7 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5468 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

8 hrs ago | 1660 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

8 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

8 hrs ago | 3995 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

8 hrs ago | 4837 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

8 hrs ago | 849 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

8 hrs ago | 637 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

8 hrs ago | 1122 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

8 hrs ago | 368 Views

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

8 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimpapers to launch TV station

8 hrs ago | 490 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 971 Views

David Mkandawire back on streets

8 hrs ago | 942 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

8 hrs ago | 251 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 524 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 941 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

8 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 711 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

8 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

8 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

8 hrs ago | 597 Views

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

8 hrs ago | 865 Views

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

8 hrs ago | 689 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days