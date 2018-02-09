Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago | Views
A political analyst Albert Matarutse has said burying MDC-T late leader Morgan Tsvangirai at national Heroes Acre where many criminals lie will be a mockery to his hero status.

Tsvangirai died in South Africa on Wednesday after battling a cancer of the colon.

"I hear a lot of people calling for Tsvangirai to be declared a National Hero & be buried at the Heroes Acre. I only agree with the first part of the above statement, for Tsvangirai is indeed a National Hero, but a different type of hero.

"Heroes Acre has become so corrupted it would be a mockery to his legacy if his family were to agree for him to be buried there! I doubt that Tsvangirai himself would have wanted to be buried at that Zanu Pf shrine! Morgan Richard Tsvangirai is a hero of a different calibre & to lay him to rest amongst some of the most corrupt people to have lived would be criminal! Believe me when I say this, some of the few true good heroes who are buried at the heroes Acre would choose a different burial place if given a chance," said Mataritse.

"So personally I would not fight or raise my voice for Tsvangirai to be buried at the Heroes Acre, because I think he's far too good to be buried there! May his family continue to be comforted in the Lord."

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days