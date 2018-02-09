Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Tsvangirai family says it is still consulting on the funeral arrangements for the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai who died in South Africa last night after a long battle with colon cancer.A visit to number 65 Kew Drive in Highlands also saw mourners flocking in to pay their condolences.The MDC-T leadership of Ms Thokozani Khupe, Mr Elias Mudzuri and Advocate Nelson Chamisa, among several others, was at the residence and is said to have held a meeting with members of the Tsvangirai family.Mr Morgan Tsvangirai's young brother, Mr Manasa Tsvangirai said the family is still consulting on the funeral arrangements.Earlier on, the MDC-T National Executive Council, which is the party's main policy implementing organ and supreme decision making body outside congress, held an urgent meeting at the party headquarters in Harare this Thursday morning.However some of the party's top leadership who include vice presidents; Khupe and Mudzuri, Mr Obert Gutu and Mr Douglas Mwonzora did not attend the meeting.Addressing the media after the meeting, the party's Deputy National Chairman, Mr Morgan Komichi announced that the national council has resolved to appoint Advocate Chamisa as the Acting President of the party for one year, among other resolutions.Advocate Chamisa described Mr Tsvangirai as a champion of democracy, saying the party is still struggling to come to terms with his death.He acknowledged that there are divisions in the party, but called for unity, saying in his last days Mr Tsvangirai strove to leave a legacy of unity.After the press conference, the resolutions passed by the National Executive Council were announced to scores of MDC-T supporters who had gathered outside the party headquarters.