Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai
5 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo joined millions of Zimbabweans in an outpouring of grief following the death of MDC-T leader and former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.
Moyo took to Twitter to pay homage to the man he ridiculed at every turn during his time as a senior Zanu PF member and Cabinet minister.
"A people's hero inspires supporters & challenges detractors to make a better society. As such a hero #MorganTsvangirai enabled deeply divided Zimbabweans to see the link and difference between hard won #independence and #democracy, based on free, fair and credible elections RIP Save (Tsvangirai's clan name)," said Moyo on twitter.
Moyo at some point characterised Tsvangirai as a "puppet" in in reference to reports of the former MDC-T leader's alleged sex scandals added: "Tsvangirai has an open zip and shut mind policy".
When cornered about the lack of delivery of promised 2 million jobs by Zanu PF by his followers on Twitter, Moyo ranted: "Keep your puppet Tsvangirai & yes you will get the 2 million jobs on top of that!"
A PEOPLE'S HERO inspires supporters & challenges detractors to make a better society. As such a hero, #MorganTsvangirai enabled deeply divided Zimbabweans to see the link & difference between hard won #INDEPENDENCE & #DEMOCRACY; based on free, fair & credible elections. #RIPSave pic.twitter.com/Xv5wRhLrFz— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 15, 2018
Source - newzimbabwe