Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

by Staff reporter
EXILED former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo joined millions of Zimbabweans in an outpouring of grief following the death of MDC-T leader and former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

Moyo took to Twitter to pay homage to the man he ridiculed at every turn during his time as a senior Zanu PF member and Cabinet minister.

"A people's hero inspires supporters & challenges detractors to make a better society. As such a hero #MorganTsvangirai enabled deeply divided Zimbabweans to see the link and difference between hard won #independence and #democracy, based on free, fair and credible elections RIP Save (Tsvangirai's clan name)," said Moyo on twitter.


Moyo at some point characterised Tsvangirai as a "puppet" in in reference to reports of the former MDC-T leader's alleged sex scandals added: "Tsvangirai has an open zip and shut mind policy".

When cornered about the lack of delivery of promised 2 million jobs by Zanu PF by his followers on Twitter, Moyo ranted: "Keep your puppet Tsvangirai & yes you will get the 2 million jobs on top of that!"

Source - newzimbabwe

