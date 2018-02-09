Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu PF-led government has rebuffed appeals by supporters to declare Morgan Tsvangirai a national hero and, instead, offered the former prime minister a state-assisted funeral.

The development was confirmed Thursday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, disappointing supporters who felt the veteran politician deserved the country's highest honour after paying heavily through brutal beatings and incarceration in his fight for democracy.

Mnangagwa told media while launching the new CID headquarters in Harare this Thursday that the Tsvangirai family will receive support for the funeral.

"Last night we instructed the Zimbabwe embassy in Pretoria to assist in any manner possible to make sure the body is kept in the correct place and so on," said Mnangagwa.

"I have discussed with my colleagues what honour we are going to give him. We gave him state assisted funeral. Everything will be taken care of by the state."

Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer of the colon this Wednesday in South Africa where he was receiving treatment.

Most Popular In 7 Days