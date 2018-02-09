Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Supporters of the late the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai have organised a Red Saturday in honour of him following his death on Wednesday."In honour of a great leader and Democrat we urge every Zimbabwean to wear red on Saturday. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai stood firm in his belief of a better and Democratic Zimbabwe. Beaten, humiliated, harassed but still he never looked back. A humble soul that was taken from us when we still needed him," reads the message that circulates on social media mobilising people to do the same."I'm sure every objective Zimbabwean will agree with me when l say for us to be where we are today we owe it to him. We wouldn't have survived 2009 if it wasn't for his administration that fought tooth and nail with evil for the livelihood of many."Let's all put our political differences aside and honour his memory by having a red Saturday NO RALLY, NO MARCH we go about with our business as usual PLEASE PASS THE MESSAGE FOR US TO PAINT TOWNS RED WE NEED HUGE NUMBERS"