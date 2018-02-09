Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

News / National

by Staff reporter

The body of the late MDC-T leader and former Prime Minister in the inclusive government Mr Morgan Tsvangirai will arrive from South Africa tomorrow (Saturday) around 7 pm aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane.Briefing the media today, MDC-T Acting President Mr Nelson Chamisa said the body will then lie in state at the Tsvangirai family residence at Number 49 Kew Drive in Highlands, Harare.On Sunday, the body will be taken to the Robert Mugabe Square for a public farewell.Thereafter the body will be taken to Humanikwa Village in Buhera where he will be buried next to his first wife Susan Tsvangirai on Monday.Meanwhile, Zanu PF has paid tribute to the founding leader of MDC-T Mr Tsvangirai for his immense contribution to the country and teaching the people to tolerate political differences.This was said by Zanu-PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri when she visited the Tsvangirai family residence in Highlands today.Muchinguri Kashiri was accompanied by Zanu PF National Spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo and National Political Commissar Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje.