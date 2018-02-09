Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangarai Funeral Update: Khupe deployed to SA

by Nelson Chamisa
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC-T wishes to thank millions of Zimbabweans for the outpouring condolence messages following the death of national hero and party luminary, President Morgan Tsvangirai.

We have received condolence messages from the business sector, ordinary Zimbabweans, trade and labour unions, fellow social democratic parties and Heads of State.

The party has deployed Vice President Hon. Thokozani Khupe to South Africa to collaborate with the family and work towards the repatriation of the body of our hero, President Tsvangirai.

I will remain at the president's residence with some members of the Tsvangirai family to receive dignitaries and other mourners who will grace our President's family home in honour of this gallant patriot.

Following the decision of the national council yesterday, I have set up a special committee led by deputy national chairperson. Hon. Morgan Komichi to be in charge of logistics and other matters to do with the funeral. This committee, which will work in close liaison with the family, comprises deputy secretary-general Hon. Paurina Mpariwa, deputy organizing secretary Hon. Amos Chibaya, national youth chairperson Happymore Chidziva and national women's assembly chairperson Mrs Karenyi Kore.
 
All party leaders and members of the MDC-T family from across the country are expected to turn up in their huge numbers at our late leader's residence at number 49 Kew Drive, Highlands to pay their last respects. After the arrival of our President's body, the party will mount a huge send-off in Harare for this doyen of democracy before the body is taken to its final resting place in Buhera.

The body of the people's hero is still in South Africa and we will keep the nation informed on all events around the funeral of our icon; our hero, indeed a giant pillar in the struggle for democracy in Zimbabwe.

Let us give this gallant son of Zimbabwe a deserving send-off.

Hon. Advocate Nelson Chamisa
MDC-T Acting President

Source - Nelson Chamisa

Comments

