The fall of MDC-T

News / National

by Belinda Chowa

Due to Mr Morgan Tsvangirai's passing on, a lot of events are unfolding. A lot of secrets are being reviewed, some people are even saying things they could not say of failed to say. The death of Tsvangirai no matter how bad and sad it may seem to be, those with an eye that searching for only the positive are already seeing the good in it.This might even lead to the death of MDC-T. What if Tsvangirai has died with his party?. Already, there are internal conflicts. People should learn to respect the dead. Even when he was in hospital, conflict between party members and family members had already risen. Politics is indeed a dirty game. Think of home many people have died, left their motherlands, suffered, injured, disabled etc just because of politics. Some lost their lives and some almost lost them so those who made it try by all means to safeguard their lives.I say Tsvangirai was a hero and try fighter because regardless of what he lost and what he almost loses, he never backed down. He kept on fighting and fighting no matter how impossible his success seemed to be but he kept fighting. Now that Tsvangirai has died, his body is not yet in his motherland but in a foreign land he died in. Already, the fights for succession disputes have started. It is unfortunate that before Morgan Tsvangirai died, he never had a chance to select and announce his successor, not even to bless the successor. Death comes unexpectedly and it is really hard planning for it because of the pain it brings.People should learn to respect the dead as a sign of honoring and thanking God for their lives. People of MDC-T were supposed to have their succession disputes at least after Morgan Richard has been laid to rest. Already Chamisa instead of focusing on the mourning process and funeral procedures, he is already campaigning to be the Party's President. I know the chances of him being the President of the party are high and most people like him, but to respect the dead, whatever he has to do now should be focused on mourning and paying last respect to the late Morgan Tsvangirai.Mr Nelson Chamisa must focus on burying our hero first instead of fighting and campaigning. Does that mek any sense? Will not this lead to the downfall of MDC-T party? Politics is all about thinking politically. Whatever you think about, link it to politics if you are all about politics. Always remember that as a party, unity is the key and foundation. Once the foundation is strong, destruction of the party is very much impossible. If they are internal problems in the party , this will definitely give the opposition more power. Divided you fall, United you firmly stand. Within 2 days Tsvangirai has died, already Nelson Chamisa was attacked by fellow party members.Someone like Chamisa was supposed to be in deep tears as I write. He could have needed some strength a little time before he could stand and campaign. He learned a lot from Tsvangirai apart from his Political Degree. He should have been busy organizing funeral arrangements making his profile better than it is right now. There are so many people out there wishing to be the ones wearing Chamisa's shoes and are claiming to have been doing better. Since 1998 Chamisa had been serving for MDC and 2002 he was appointed the youth leader but still if we are to check his profile back then, he was just someone known for causing disorder. No wonder why last time he was attacked the airport, he never knew who had caused it because there are too many enemies surrounding him which is not good in politics. Some things need to changed.Your legacy will go on Mr Tsvangirai, Zimbabwe will be a better nation as you have always wished and fighter for.Some have already withdrawn the fact that Mr Tsvangirai the Party founder is no more but are rather focusing on who will lead the party. Learn to respect the dead up until at least he as been laid to rest lest if you want Tsvangirai to be buried with his Party, MDC-T