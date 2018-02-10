Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The fall of MDC-T

by Belinda Chowa
5 hrs ago | Views
Due to Mr Morgan Tsvangirai's passing on, a lot of events are unfolding. A lot of secrets are being reviewed, some people are even saying things they could not say of failed to say. The death of Tsvangirai no matter how bad and sad it may seem to be, those with an eye that searching for only the positive are already seeing the good in it.

This might even lead to the death of MDC-T. What if Tsvangirai has died with his party?. Already, there are internal conflicts. People should learn to respect the dead. Even when he was in hospital, conflict between party members and family members had already risen. Politics is indeed a dirty game. Think of home many people have died, left their motherlands, suffered, injured, disabled etc just because of politics. Some lost their lives and some almost lost them so those who made it try by all means to safeguard their lives.

I say Tsvangirai was a hero and try fighter because regardless of what he lost and what he almost loses, he never backed down. He kept on fighting and fighting no matter how impossible his success seemed to be but he kept fighting. Now that Tsvangirai has died, his body is not yet in his motherland but in a foreign land he died in. Already, the fights for succession disputes have started. It is unfortunate that before Morgan Tsvangirai died, he never had a chance to select and announce his successor, not even to bless the successor. Death comes unexpectedly and it is really hard planning for it because of the pain it brings.

People should learn to respect the dead as a sign of honoring and thanking God for their lives. People of MDC-T were supposed to have their succession disputes at least after Morgan Richard has been laid to rest. Already Chamisa instead of focusing on the mourning process and funeral procedures, he is already campaigning to be the Party's President. I know the chances of him being the President of the party are high and most people like him, but to respect the dead, whatever he has to do now should be focused on mourning and paying last respect to the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

Mr Nelson Chamisa must focus on burying our hero first instead of fighting and campaigning. Does that mek any sense? Will not this lead to the downfall of MDC-T party? Politics is all about thinking politically. Whatever you think about, link it to politics if you are all about politics. Always remember that as a party, unity is the key and foundation. Once the foundation is strong, destruction of the party is very much impossible. If they are internal problems in the party , this will definitely give the opposition more power. Divided you fall, United you firmly stand. Within 2 days Tsvangirai has died, already Nelson Chamisa was attacked by fellow party members.

Someone like Chamisa was supposed to be in deep tears as I write. He could have needed some strength a little time before he could stand and campaign. He learned a lot from Tsvangirai apart from his Political Degree. He should have been busy organizing funeral arrangements making his profile better than it is right now. There are so many people out there wishing to be the ones wearing Chamisa's shoes and are claiming to have been doing better. Since 1998 Chamisa had been serving for MDC and 2002 he was appointed the youth leader but still if we are to check his profile back then, he was just someone known for causing disorder. No wonder why last time he was attacked the airport, he never knew who had caused it because there are too many enemies surrounding him which is not good in politics. Some things need to changed.

Your legacy will go on Mr Tsvangirai, Zimbabwe will be a better nation as you have always wished and fighter for.

Some have already withdrawn the fact that Mr Tsvangirai the Party founder is no more but are rather focusing on who will lead the party. Learn to respect the dead up until at least he as been laid to rest lest if you want Tsvangirai to be buried with his Party, MDC-T

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community

Comments

Town flat to share

200m2 stands at emganwini extension

On sale is turbo manual

4 bedroomed house pumula south

Golf5 on sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Bmw 525 for sale

3 in 1 combo on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Morgan Tsvangirai, son of Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 549 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor arrested over Grace Mugabe PhD

6 hrs ago | 2209 Views

The Deceitfulness of Wealth Sermon

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

What's this fuss about our Khupe?

7 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Man rapes ex-girlfriend's teen daughter, offers her $0.50

8 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Valentine's day 'rapist' caught in the act

8 hrs ago | 1782 Views

How Oliver Mtukudzi sheltered a Zimbabwean refugee in downtown Harare

10 hrs ago | 1161 Views

LISTEN: Morgan Tsvangirai in his own words - But If My Death Causes

10 hrs ago | 7558 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai and the making of a national hero

10 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

10 hrs ago | 3032 Views

Mudede sued over dual citizenship

10 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Gukurahundi victims want their voices heard

10 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

10 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Tsvangirai's death fuels MDC-T turmoil

10 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zimbabwe to mortgage minerals for capital

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

The hypocrisy of Zanu-PF is utterly suffocating

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Tsvangirai's death, political phonies and crocodile tears

10 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mnangagwa, army commanders tensions grow

11 hrs ago | 3251 Views

Khupe apologises

12 hrs ago | 8499 Views

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

14 hrs ago | 5276 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

15 hrs ago | 892 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

15 hrs ago | 5733 Views

Zuma's demise

15 hrs ago | 3215 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

15 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

16 hrs ago | 2774 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

16 hrs ago | 5805 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 6756 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

17 hrs ago | 18419 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

17 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

17 hrs ago | 4902 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

18 hrs ago | 5311 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

18 hrs ago | 2035 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 535 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

18 hrs ago | 698 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

19 hrs ago | 5084 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

19 hrs ago | 4320 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

19 hrs ago | 514 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

19 hrs ago | 529 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

19 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

19 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

19 hrs ago | 527 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

20 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

20 hrs ago | 6316 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

20 hrs ago | 1840 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

20 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

20 hrs ago | 4621 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

20 hrs ago | 7388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days