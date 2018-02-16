Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chombo faces fresh charges

by Staff Reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Former Finance and Economic Development Minister Ignatius Chombo yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court facing fresh charges of criminal abuse of office.

Chombo - who at the material time that the offence was allegedly committed was Minister of Local Government, Rural and Urban Development - reportedly withdrew Chargan Vithal Rama's 60-year lease for stand number 554/547 Chirundu Fish Farm.

This was after Rama had turned down the politician's request to cede 25 percent of his business to him. Chombo was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba who remanded him out of custody on the same bail conditions he was issued at the High Court early this year.

It is the State's case that sometime in 2001, Rama got a 60-year lease for stand number 554/547Chirundu Fish Farm, which was set to expire in 2054.

Sometime in 2007, after making developments worth $500 000 on the fish farm, Rama ran out of money and approached banks for funding. All the banks he approached, the court heard, needed surety in the form of title deeds for the said land.

Through his brother Amrat, Rama arranged a meeting with Chombo and according to the State, the aim of the meeting was to ask Chombo to facilitate the issue of the title deeds so that Rama would surrender them as surety. Prosecutor Mr Edmore Nyazamba alleged that sometime in 2007, Chombo suggested that the meeting be held at his house.

It is the State's case that at the meeting, Chombo told the pair that he would facilitate for the title deeds to be released on condition that Rama surrenders 25 percent share of the business to him. Rama advised Chombo that he would think about the request. However, Rama turned down Chombo's conditions.

On December 12, 2009, Chombo, the court heard, after realising that Rama had failed to give him the 25 percent shares, unprocedurally caused the withdrawal of his lease.

In 2012, Chombo is alleged to have given verbal instructions to his subordinates to allocate to Glory Boost Pvt Ltd a lease to the same property without following procedures. It is alleged Glory Boost Pvt Ltd did not apply for the said land.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Herald

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

I phones 6 on sale

Town flat to share

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

200m2 stands at emganwini extension

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

7 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zifa mourn Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1241 Views

O'Level results out next Friday

6 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Marist Brothers' bullies force victims to drink toilet water

6 hrs ago | 1679 Views

WATCH: Polish Man Goes Bananas For Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Big dead python at Zanu-PF official's gate

6 hrs ago | 7052 Views

Dynamos players strike

7 hrs ago | 988 Views

Chiwenga to launch livestock programme

7 hrs ago | 1498 Views

MDC-T slates Chiwenga, praises Gen Sibanda

7 hrs ago | 3738 Views

Government solves foreign-based students' challenges

7 hrs ago | 381 Views

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

7 hrs ago | 693 Views

Students at teachers' colleges to learn 3 local languages

7 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mugabe's close friend reveals he trained Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4436 Views

All Zimbabwean refugees urged to return home

7 hrs ago | 2362 Views

Gwanda teen's dream comes true: To take to the skies

7 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mnangagwa govt charms United States govt

8 hrs ago | 933 Views

The fall of MDC-T

17 hrs ago | 6427 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai, son of Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1438 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor arrested over Grace Mugabe PhD

18 hrs ago | 5674 Views

The Deceitfulness of Wealth Sermon

19 hrs ago | 1549 Views

What's this fuss about our Khupe?

20 hrs ago | 7153 Views

Man rapes ex-girlfriend's teen daughter, offers her $0.50

20 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Valentine's day 'rapist' caught in the act

20 hrs ago | 3521 Views

How Oliver Mtukudzi sheltered a Zimbabwean refugee in downtown Harare

22 hrs ago | 1671 Views

LISTEN: Morgan Tsvangirai in his own words - But If My Death Causes

22 hrs ago | 11772 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai and the making of a national hero

22 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

22 hrs ago | 4322 Views

Mudede sued over dual citizenship

22 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Gukurahundi victims want their voices heard

22 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

22 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Tsvangirai's death fuels MDC-T turmoil

22 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Zimbabwe to mortgage minerals for capital

23 hrs ago | 527 Views

The hypocrisy of Zanu-PF is utterly suffocating

23 hrs ago | 573 Views

Tsvangirai's death, political phonies and crocodile tears

23 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mnangagwa, army commanders tensions grow

23 hrs ago | 5519 Views

Khupe apologises

24 hrs ago | 11646 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days