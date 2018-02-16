Latest News Editor's Choice


O'Level results out next Friday

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago
THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has announced that the November 2017 Ordinary Level results will be released next Friday and the registration deadline for this year's June examinations has since been extended.

Due to delays in releasing Ordinary Level results, the examination body has extended the June examination registration deadline following the expiry of the initial deadline yesterday.

The new deadline for June examination registration will be announced after the release of the November 2017 Ordinary Level results next Friday.

Zimsec Board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje apologised to the nation for the anxiety and disappointment caused by the November 2017 Ordinary Level English Language Examination leakages.

"Stakeholders are advised that the November 2017 Ordinary Level results are now scheduled forrelease by the 23rd of February 2018," said Prof  Mwenje.

Six Zimsec bosses have since been sent on leave, with its director Mr Esau Nhandara also on leave pending retirement.

Prof Mwenje said to ensure uninterrupted flow of business at Zimsec, the board had appointed Dr Lazarus Nembaware as the acting director with immediate effect.

"The following acting appointments had also been made: assistant director ICT - Mrs C Chinonzo; assistant director test development research and evaluation - Mrs E Masiri; and assistant director - examinations administration - Mr M B Dzinotyiwei," said Prof Mwenje.

He said the board was committed to upholding standards, integrity and credibility of the country's schools examination system.

"The Zimsec Board takes note and appreciates the High Court of Zimbabwe's decision to annul the November 2017 Ordinary Level, English Language Paper 2 results.

"The court's decision is on all fours with the Zimsec board's position that the high standards of our country's education system must never be compromised by tainted examination results.

"We inform the nation that some of the alleged culprits that allegedly caused the malpractices during the November 2017 examination session have been apprehended and brought before the courts of law," said Prof Mwenje.

He said in compliance with the High Court ruling, Zimsec will have to assess November 2017 Ordinary Level candidates' English Language linguistic competence on the basis of Paper 1 performance.

"The Zimsec Board takes this opportunity to assure its valued stakeholders that the examination Board is totally committed to the elimination of all forms of examination malpractice and is currently in the process of thoroughly auditing its examination system," said Prof Mwenje.

Zimsec public relations officer Ms Nicky Dlamini said due to the delay in releasing Ordinary Level results, the examination body has extended the June examination registration deadline after the initial one lapsed yesterday.

"We will make known the new deadline after the release of the Ordinary Level results.

"The results will be announced by February 23 after that the new date for the deadline for June examination will be notified to our stakeholders," said Ms Dlamini.

Parents had raised concerns that registration before releasing results will affect their children especially those who may need to supplement the subjects.


Source - Chronicle

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days