Zifa mourn Tsvangirai

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA have joined the rest of the nation in mourning the death of MDC leader and former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai who died on Wednesday  at a South African hospital after a long battle with cancer of the colon.

Tsvangirai died at the age of 65.

In a statement on Thursday, Zifa president Phillip Chiyangwa said the late fireband veteran politician would be remembered for his role in championing the fight for equal and fair representation in the past two decades.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) council, executive committee and secretariat convey their heartfelt sympathies to the Tsvangirai family and the nation as a whole following the death of former Zimbabwe Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

"Our thoughts are with the Tsvangirai family, his friends and every Zimbabwean in this difficult moment of grief.

"Mr Tsvangirai will always be remembered for his role in championing the fight for equal and fair representation in the past two decades, and his contribution to nation building as the Prime Minister in the Government of National Unity is indelible.

In this moment, we can only seek solace in celebrating a fulfilling and passionate life he led and wished for all Zimbabweans," said Chiyangwa in his condolence message.

Source - chronicle

