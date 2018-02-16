UZ pro-Vice Chancellor granted bail

News / National

by Staff Reporter

University of Zimbabwe pro-Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura has been granted $200 bail.Professor Nyagura is facing criminal abuse of office charges for his role in allegedly unlawfully facilitating the conferment of PhD to former First Lady Grace Ntombizodwa Marufu Mugabe.The University of Zimbabwe pro-Vice Chancellor was represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri under instruction of Mr Mutizwa and appeared before Harare Magistrate Tilda Mazhande.He pleaded not guilty to the charge and notified the court he will be making an application challenging his placement on remand on the basis that the alleged facts he is charged for do not disclose an offense.Prosecutor Oscar Madhuku said the state was not opposed to the admission of the accused to bail.Mrs Mazhande granted Professor Nyagura $200 bail, instructed him to surrender his passport, reside at his given address and not to interfere with Professor Gandidzanwa, Doctor Sadomba, Dr Mandizvidza, Dr Ruparaganda, Dr Musevenzi and Professor Mugani who are witnesses in the case.Professor Nyagura will next appear in court on the 5th of March.