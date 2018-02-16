Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UZ pro-Vice Chancellor granted bail

by Staff Reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
University of Zimbabwe pro-Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura has been granted $200 bail.

Professor Nyagura is facing criminal abuse of office charges for his role in allegedly unlawfully facilitating the conferment of PhD to former First Lady Grace Ntombizodwa Marufu Mugabe.

The University of Zimbabwe pro-Vice Chancellor was represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri under instruction of Mr Mutizwa and appeared before Harare Magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and notified the court he will be making an application challenging his placement on remand on the basis that the alleged facts he is charged for do not disclose an offense.

Prosecutor Oscar Madhuku said the state was not opposed to the admission of the accused to bail.

Mrs Mazhande granted Professor Nyagura $200 bail, instructed him to surrender his passport, reside at his given address and not to interfere with Professor Gandidzanwa, Doctor Sadomba, Dr Mandizvidza, Dr Ruparaganda, Dr Musevenzi and Professor Mugani who are witnesses in the case.

Professor Nyagura will next appear in court on the 5th of March.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - ZbC

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bedroomed house richmond on 1 acre

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

19 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zanu-PF and hypocrisy

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Go Well Mr Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Tsvangirai's ex-wife consoles mother in-law

5 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Khupe speaks on Chamisa's move

5 hrs ago | 1591 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's mother bans Chamisa, Elizabeth from funeral

5 hrs ago | 1805 Views

WATCH: Thokozani Khupe Explains That She Is The Legitimate President

7 hrs ago | 2917 Views

Zifa mourn Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2564 Views

O'Level results out next Friday

17 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Marist Brothers' bullies force victims to drink toilet water

18 hrs ago | 3670 Views

WATCH: Polish Man Goes Bananas For Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 4474 Views

Big dead python at Zanu-PF official's gate

18 hrs ago | 15899 Views

Dynamos players strike

18 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Chiwenga to launch livestock programme

18 hrs ago | 2700 Views

MDC-T slates Chiwenga, praises Gen Sibanda

18 hrs ago | 5777 Views

Government solves foreign-based students' challenges

19 hrs ago | 587 Views

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

19 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Students at teachers' colleges to learn 3 local languages

19 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Mugabe's close friend reveals he trained Tsvangirai

19 hrs ago | 7382 Views

All Zimbabwean refugees urged to return home

19 hrs ago | 3897 Views

Gwanda teen's dream comes true: To take to the skies

19 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Mnangagwa govt charms United States govt

19 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Chombo faces fresh charges

20 hrs ago | 1492 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days