Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai's ex-wife consoles mother in-law

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
HARARE - Morgan Tsvangirai's ex-wife Locadia Karimatsenga paid her last respects to the late former prime minister and leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party on Thursday.

Clad in black, Locadia - who is now an apostle at the Nation of Glory Ministries in South Africa - described Tsvangirai's death as a personal loss and a blow for young people who looked up to him as their role model and leader.

A former trade unionist, Tsvangirai was the face of Zimbabwe's democracy struggle against the repressive rule of then-president Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party.

A few months before his passing on, when Mugabe was ousted in a military intervention and replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa as president, Tsvangirai urged the new government to create a conducive environment for holding credible, free and fair elections this year.

Since forming the MDC in 1999, Tsvangirai led it in numerous elections. Zanu PF and Zimbabwe's military responded with waves of violence against his supporters.

At the peak of the former prime minister's battle with cancer of the colon, Locadia revealed she had totally forgiven Tsvangirai for everything she held against him and had been praying that he gets back to full fitness.

"I am deeply hurt by Morgan's death," Locadia told the Daily News after she paid her last respects to the former trade unionist's mother in South Africa at the home of Tsvangirai's son Edwin.

"I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those across the world whose lives were touched by his unfettered resilience.

"It's the end of an era, but certainly not an end of his legacy. I pray that the MDC leaders come together and stop quarrelling among themselves. That is what Morgan would have wanted," she said.

Asked what her view was regarding the fracas between her ex's wife Elizabeth and Tsvangirai's family, Locadia was cautious.

"It's something I am not privy to, but if there is any hostility, I urge unity," she said.

Locadia and Tsvangirai became the subject of frenzied media coverage in November 2011 after she wed Tsvangirai for a hefty bride price at a private ceremony in Mazowe.

The marriage did not last the distance after Tsvangirai sensationally claimed that he had "lost confidence" in the relationship. She later made an application to the courts seeking to stop his wedding with Elizabeth.

The relationship acrimoniously ended in 2012, but she told the Daily News last year that any differences she may have had with the MDC leader was water under the bridge.

Besides church, Locadia is also involved in philanthropy in the densely-populated township of Diepsloot.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily New

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

19 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zanu-PF and hypocrisy

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Go Well Mr Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Khupe speaks on Chamisa's move

5 hrs ago | 1583 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's mother bans Chamisa, Elizabeth from funeral

5 hrs ago | 1801 Views

UZ pro-Vice Chancellor granted bail

7 hrs ago | 903 Views

WATCH: Thokozani Khupe Explains That She Is The Legitimate President

7 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Zifa mourn Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2564 Views

O'Level results out next Friday

17 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Marist Brothers' bullies force victims to drink toilet water

18 hrs ago | 3670 Views

WATCH: Polish Man Goes Bananas For Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 4473 Views

Big dead python at Zanu-PF official's gate

18 hrs ago | 15897 Views

Dynamos players strike

18 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Chiwenga to launch livestock programme

18 hrs ago | 2700 Views

MDC-T slates Chiwenga, praises Gen Sibanda

18 hrs ago | 5777 Views

Government solves foreign-based students' challenges

19 hrs ago | 587 Views

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

19 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Students at teachers' colleges to learn 3 local languages

19 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Mugabe's close friend reveals he trained Tsvangirai

19 hrs ago | 7379 Views

All Zimbabwean refugees urged to return home

19 hrs ago | 3896 Views

Gwanda teen's dream comes true: To take to the skies

19 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Mnangagwa govt charms United States govt

19 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Chombo faces fresh charges

20 hrs ago | 1492 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days