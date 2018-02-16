Go Well Mr Tsvangirai

News / National

by Belinda Chowa

Tsvangirai was indeed loved by many. He always stood for people and made many leave better lives. I remember around the year 2008, things were very hard in Zimbabwe. I remember how many struggles to make ends meet. In this year, I remember how Tsvangirai suffered in order to have a chance of changing people's lives.I remember it was hard to have a normal healthy meal. It was bulgar all day, damp all day, sadza with vegetables and no meat, no petrol, no money in banks, inflation, strikes and so forth. In this year, elections were also taking place and did not go well to the extent of a re-run. This rose suspension and made many think that maybe Zanu-PF had lost in the first round to Tsvangirai hence forcing for a second run so that they win. In 2008 people had bread made of soya, Mealie meal that came from South African and was rumored to be not good for people 12 years and below by still 12 years and below citizens ate because there was no choice and we survived through thick and thin.When Tsvangirai became the Prime Minister in the inclusive government, the Us D came and we were saved. Remember even sim cards were very expensive. People could sell cows, houses, stands, cars etc in order to get a SIM card. Sometimes people had handsets and not sim cards. I remember when my mother died, she had managed to get herself a handset and was now saving for the line. I hade to sell my Grade 7 mathematics text book when I was in Form 2 at Machipisa Shopping Center because I wanted to buy a SIM card thus I had my first phone in 2009 when I was only 14 years old.Although as a human being he had his own weaknesses but Tsvangirai was loved by many. When it came to Tsvangirai, there was a feeling of freedom and peace. It is not everyone who hated him.I was touched buy how I saw old men and women cry after receiving the news of the Passing on of Mr Tsvangirai. I am glad the funeral is state assisted and indeed Tsvangirai was a Statesman although it took others years to discover, it took others suffering to discover and to some who have discovered, it is hard to accept. Another lady from Harare who is in some way related to me struggles financially. The husband has not been working for about 3 years now due to the economic downfalls in Zimbabwe. The wife does not work too, she used to make items and sell in Mbare but due to the economic hardships, she stopped too. She is being assisted by her sister financially who stays abroad and is the breadwinner in their family. Sometimes she even struggles to get food and rent. I was shocked when she told me she was going to Buhera for Tsvangirai's funeral and burial. I asked if they were free buses but she said she does not ind whether there is something for free. She even said I can use my last penny to go to Buhera just to pay her last respect because she is hurt.People, let us go pay our last respects to the fallen Hero not because there might be free food or transport but just because we appreciate all his efforts in trying to make our lives better. Even when it meant losing his life, Mr Tsvangirai never backed down.He deserve a descent send off and should be respected for whatever effort he made in trying to change things. It is so sad that he died without getting that chance but at least he left hope in people. This is not an issue off being Zanu-PF or MDC-T supporters but just a loss for Zimbabwe as nation.May your soul rest in perfect Peace Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.