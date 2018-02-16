Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa says 'No to hate speech'

by Staff Reporter
Zimbabweans should shun negative traits like hate speech and embrace love to drive national unity and development, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

He singled out benevolence that flourishes in charitable gestures to the less-privileged as one of the clearest expressions of cohesion.

The President was speaking in Harare at the launch of Angel of Hope Foundation - the brainchild of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa which aims to assist underprivileged members of society.

The event drew a cross-section of Zimbabwean society, including prominent church leaders, politicians, business executives, diplomats, musicians, youth and representatives of NGOs - a jubilant throng that pretty much personified President Mnangagwa's theme of love and unity.

The President has been preaching peace and unity since his inauguration last year which came after a period of foul political manoeuvring characterised by acerbic language.

He counselled against retribution as he took Oath of Office, underscoring that bygones remained bygones.

On top of committing to ensuring peaceful elections, he has mandated Vice-President Kembo Mohadi to superintend national peace and reconciliation and signed the National Peace and Reconciliation Act last month to foster national cohesion.

And in a show of humanity, the President and Vice-President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga called on ailing opposition leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in January 2018.

Mr Tsvangirai passed away last Wednesday and was given a State-assisted funeral, confirming that indeed the President is a man of his words in terms of bringing Zimbabweans together.

Yesterday, President Mnangagwa said: "Ndiri kuona kuti the vision of this foundation will go a long way in uniting our people by making our people benevolent, in making our people have that heart to help; to make our people or families to say, what can I do to assist my neighbour?

"To say what can I do to assist my neighbour? What can I do for my community and what can I do to contribute to the development of my country?

"This will come from this spirit of togetherness, a spirit of helping each other. It's a noble spirit, it's a Godly spirit, and we must all embrace it. It is an ideology for our nation, an ideology which we must preach day and night. The spirit puts away hate speech.

"This spirit puts away division, and it unites our people that we are the same; we are one, under our flag and under our national anthem."

The President also said: "Manzwa mashoko ataurwa nevafundisi vese vauya apa. Prophet Makandiwa mavaona; vekuZCC mavaona, vekuAnglican Church mavaona; vekuchurch yanguwo veMethodist mavaona; neniwo murikundiona. Tirikungotaura shoko rokuwirirana; mashoko okuwirirana, mashoko okudanana sevanhu vamwe vemunyika ino yeZimbabwe; kubatanidza mhuri.

"Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North and Bulawayo and so on — all the provinces are here."

The President commended the First Lady for prioritising vulnerable groups and highlighting areas of service delivery that require redress.

He said Cabinet would soon explore possible means of reducing cancer treatment costs.

"SeHurumende, tirikuda kukuvimbisayi, Angel of Hope Foundation, kuti tichakutsigirayi. The Angel of Hope Foundation, tichakutsigirayi nokuti basa ramunoita rinorerutsawo mabasa edu seHurumende.

"Kufamba kwamakaita muzvipatara vanhu vasingafungiri kukuonayi, zvabatsira chaizvo zvekuti mahosipitari haazivi kuti muchadzoka rinhi. Saka, vanongogara, vakangogara, vakangogara kuti vangangosvika ivo vasingasviki musi iwoyo. Zviri kubatsira.

"Vakaenda, vakafamba vakaona kuti mumahosipitari maelder citizens venyika vari above 65 vanobhadhariswa dzimari vakauya kwatiri kuHurumende zvikanzi ndokumbira kuti ava varapiwe for free; tikawirirana navo.

"Vakabatsira vazhinji. Ikozvino izvi, vakandinyorera katsamba - ehe tinogara tese - asi vakandinyorera katsamba kuti iko vanhu vanoita chemotherapy vanobhadhara kuma $400 a session. Saka, President, ndanga ndichikumbira kuti idzikiswe chaizvo izvo; ideredzwe.

"Handisati ndaonana naMinister wezvekurapa, Dr Parirenyatwa, minister wedu weHealth, neCabinet tichaisa nyaya iyoyo kuti tinzwe kuti vamwe vangu vanoti kudii, idzikiswe chaizvo izvo."

Source - Sunday Mail

Most Popular In 7 Days