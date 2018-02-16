Govt takes heed of cancer patients' plight

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The government has taken heed of the plight of cancer patients who are bearing the burden of paying exorbitant costs of chemotherapy and has committed to review the cost.This was revealed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the launch of the Angel of Hope Foundation in Harare today.The world over, private foundations are playing an increasingly prominent role both in the scale of their giving and in their ability to set the agenda in national development.President Mnangagwa graced the launch ceremony of the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa's charity foundation called Angel of Hope.Addressing a diverse group of invited guests who included Vice President Kembo Mohadi, government ministers, provincial ministers, members of the diplomatic community, business executives, leaders of various religious denominations and disadvantaged members of society, President Mnangagwa commended the First Lady for her desire to assist the needy which saw her visiting hospitals and bringing to the attention of government the plight of cancer patients."The government will support various initiatives that the Angel of Hope Foundation is seeking to advance because it is also the primary responsibility and obligation of the government to ensure that essential public service needs of the citizens are catered for," noted Mnangagwa.The President also said; "There is only one religion, the religion of love, only one language, the language of the heart and there is only one race, the human race, values that the First Lady's foundation should strive to achieve by uniting all the people".Mnangagwa said when he was invited to attend the launch of the charitable organisation, he thought hard and long about it and in the end decided to come and support the cause because it has no political inclinations.The President Mnangagwa, Mrs Marry Chiwenga, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, Prophet Walter Magaya, cabinet ministers, the corporate world and individuals donated funds, goods and services to the foundation which has been formed to cater for the welfare and empowerment of women and children.