Zanu PF factions clash over land in Epworth

by Stephen Jakes

Zanu PF factional fights over land issues were recently reported in Epworth at Overspill area in ward 7.Zimbabwe Peace Project in its latest report said it is alleged that Zanu PF provincial commissar for Harare Kudakwashe Damson's two children were injured in a suspected arson attack which also destroyed property."Reports are that Damson had been assigned by the province to spearhead a land audit in Overspill area where suspected G40 activists and land barons had allegedly benefitted vast tracts of land taking advantage of former Zanu PF political commissar Savior Kasukuwere who was local government minister by then," said ZPP."Suspected G40 activists who were against the land audit allegedly threw an unidentified substance which detonated at Damson's home leaving his two children injured. The incident was reported as an attempt to block Damson from carrying on with the land audit in the area."ZPP said it is alleged that there was chaos during a residence development meeting chaired by Zanu PF MP Zalerah Makari in Epworth at Epworth local board in ward 7.