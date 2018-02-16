Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Power hungry MDC-T activists should have waited until after Tsvangirai burial

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T supporters have criticised Nelson Chamisa and his cabal for rushing to appoint him as Acting President just soon after the party leader Morgan Tsvangirai died and was yet to be buried saying he desplays character of a too much power hungry leader.

"Please respect Morgan. Watch this, MDC Spokesman Obert Gutu announced that there was to be a Press Conference at Mr Tsvangirai's residence in Highlands on Thursday. All Media are inivited," grumbled an MDC-T supporter.

Another MDC Vice President Thokozani Khuphe tweeted to say "Hazvisirizvo zvavapo. The true leader will come and will be announced at the fullness of time. The power hungry faction should have waited until after the burial of Tsvangirai to anoint a preferred candidate. African tradition instructs us to resolve Leadership only after the bereaved has been buried."

Both Vice President Thokozani Khuphe and Elias Mudzuri the other MDC Vice President did not attend the National Council meeting that saw the appointment of Vice President Nelson Chamisa as the Acting President this morning at Harvest house.



Source - Byo24News

Comments

