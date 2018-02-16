Heavily armed Anti- Riot Police deployed at Lupane court as MRP President appears

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party has claimed that the Emerson Mnangagwa led government continue to reflect the tendencies of his former master and mentor Robert Mugabe of trying to instill fear to the peoples of Mthwakazi."The Lupane magistrate court resembled a battle field on Friday when our President Mqondisi Moyo appeared before Lupane magistrate Nondumo Masuku. In a state of panic, following what Mthwakazi nationals did in Bulawayo on the second of January 2018 on the initial trial of the eight arrested MRP officials at ZITF grounds, the state security apparatus were heavily deployed. The people of Mthwakazi had demonstrated against Emerson Mnangagwa and did the same on the 05th January 2018 on the appearance of the MRP President at the same court in Tredgold court building in Bulawayo," said the party."Mthwakazi people who attended the two court sessions displayed that they were no pushovers when they sang and danced outside the Tredgold court and within the court gallery to show their impatience over the incompetence of the judiciary system."The party said the state security agents anticipated the same atmosphere in Lupane today as a lot of CIOs, CID's and anti riot police were milling around the court building, with some in attendance in the court gallery."The magistrate Nondumo Masuku had no objections to the President's defence counsel, Maqhawe Mpofu who submitted that the trial should be postponed indefinitely as an application for the matter to be withdrawn from the court had been submitted at the High Court in Bulawayo on the 3rd of February 2018," said the party."The magistrate concurred with Maqhawe Mpofu of Abameli lawyers for Human Rights Network and the High court ruling is set to determine which direction the matter will take. Meanwhile more than 29 MRP officials and Mlamuli residents went around Lupane centre distributing party literature after the court session, and Lupane residents received MRP with applause."Team MRP had, a few days ago applied for a roadshow that was to be held today concurrently with the court proceedings, but Superintendent Govo turned down the application citing the reasons that Lupane roads were under construction."This time around, the superintendent showed maturity and professionalism as team MRP found out that indeed roads were closed in Lupane town for construction. Lupane dwellers complained though, that this roads construction might be a campaign gimmick as the government did a similar stunt a few months before 2013 elections and they feel that the timing of the road refurbishment is political motivated," said the party."MRP went ahead to successfully distribute party fliers in the presence of the anti-Riot police and other state security agents who were on civilian. More fliers were distributed at St Lukes centre by team MRP and the residents were very much excited to meet the MRP President and his team. The last port of call of the distribution of fliers was at Insuza centre. MRP would like to thank Mlamuli villagers for their continued support to the people's cause by voluntarily coming to Lupane court as from day one when our party officials were arrested. Mthwakazi independence history will be incomplete without the mention of the unwavering commitment and support of this community."