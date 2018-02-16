Zanu PF activist video record people registering to vote

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Zanu PF activist was reportedly seen video recording villagers who were registering to vote at Nyangavi Township in Muwodza village.Zimbabwe Peace Project reported that Zanu PF activists Nelson Sunday (village head), Mathias Muwodza and Taisek Maodzwa (village head) were caught on video recording BVR serial numbers from registered voters at Nyangavi Township in Muwodza village ward 5."In two separate videos shared by the ZPP via facebook and twitter these activists were filmed recording the information which they claim is part of the ruling party cell restructuring exercise in Guruve South. Some of the victims who asked to have their identities protected reported that the culprits were carrying out the task as assigned by the party's national office," said the ZPP."They told villagers that they had to be part of the ruling party cell structures for security reasons. Among other victims in attendance were Bianca Rupiya, Dessyline Mpani and Patience Chisepo."