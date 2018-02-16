Latest News Editor's Choice


Villager assaulted for sabotaging Zanu PF activities

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
About 12 Zanu PF youths led by Malvern Bote allegedly assaulted Stan Mudzimu for sabotaging ruling party activities in Mt Darwin South Ridgeview ward 26.

Zimbabwe Peace Project in its latest report stated that recently the assailants suspected to be Lacoste (those affiliated to President Emmerson Mnangagwa) reportedly accused Mudzimu of influencing villagers not to attend party district meetings at Mt Darwin sports club.

"They reportedly went to Mudzimu's homestead at night where they assaulted him with knobkerries and clenched fists. Mudzimu is labeled G40 (Those opposed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa) aligned to former Local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere and other individuals including former First Lady," said ZPP.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Zanu_PF, #BVR, #Mt_Darwin

Comments

