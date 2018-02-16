Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief accused of cheating villagers in fuel money

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
A Chief in Rushinga has been accused of cheating villagers by making them contribute money to fuel his newly government acquired vehicle for personal use.

The chiefs recently got new vehicles from government which has been described as the fulfillment of former President Robert Mugabe's promises by the new president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe peace Project said a Chief in ward 21 of Rushinga presiding over Nyamanyanya area, known as Nicholas Chaora Muzika or Makuni has been accused of using deceptive methods to fundraise for fuel after receiving a vehicle from the government.

"Reports are that on 28 January Muziki instructed village heads to collect $0.50c per individual as tribute towards holding a celebration ceremony in appreciation and acknowledgment of the gift from the government. Defaulters were reportedly told that if they fail to pay the dues, they will be forced to pay an unspecified fine for defying the Chief's orders," said ZPP.

"This left villagers concerned as they accused the Chief of using dubious plans to raise money for fuel expenses."

Source - Byo24News
#Zanu_PF, #BVR, #ZPP, #Mugabe

Comments

