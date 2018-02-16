Zanu-PF's sudden love for late Tsvangirai must be taken with care

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has warned that the ruling Zanu-PF' sudden love for the now late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai whom they persecuted all along must be taken with serious care as there must be a serious evil motive in it.This come in the wake of the military having hijacked his body on arrival from South Africa and taken to one Commando as President Emmrson Mnangagwa last week declared he will be given a state assisted burial."What is the Zanu PF regime up to with Morgan Tsvangirai's body? I have never come across a person who has been given state assisted funeral taken to One Commando Barracks. Zanu PF is interfering in MDC-T politics. This sudden love for the late politician that the regime brutalised and denied him his deserved Presidency in 2008 should be carefully observed. I hope that no one in the party or family is colluding. It will be a lie to suggest security reasons when the regime did not provide such when he was alive," Ruhanya said."The decision is nothing but POLITICAL with some idiots colluding with EVIL."Tsvangirai died in South Africa on Wednesday and will be buried in Buhera on Tuesday.