News / National

by Bulture

The definition of a hero in Zimbabwe is ambiguous. Tsvangirai a man who fought an oppressive regime led by Robert Mugabe will not be declared a national hero. On the other hand, when Mugabe finally goes. He will be declared a national hero and forced down the throats of those he oppressedBelow is a tribute Video for Morgan Tsvangirai and some of the many heroes in Zimbabwe.