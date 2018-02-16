Chief Hozhele dies at 101

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Chief Hozhele of Sanyati has died at the age of 101.Chief Hozhele, who was born Gochomu Jokonya Mudzingwa, was appointed substantive chief in 2008 after taking over from his late uncle who was on the throne since 1954.The late traditional leader's grandson, Zerubabel Mudzingwa said his grandfather succumbed to pneumonia in Norton.Burial was scheduled to take place at the Chief's rural home in Sanyati.Chief Hozhele leaves behind a 75 year old daughter, 12 grand children and 45 great grandchildren.