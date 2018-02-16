Govt hailed for reducing domestic violence

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Gender activist has commended government and its partners for increased awareness on domestic violence issues that have seen more cases being reported.Statistics show that one in three women in the country have experienced physical violence since the age of 15, a figure which confirms that violence against women is still high.Chairperson of Women of Valour Memory Mamhiyo applauded government and non-governmental organisations for the role they are playing in reducing cases of domestic violence through continuous awareness campaigns that have given communities the confidence to report these vices.Zimbabwe has enacted laws which protect both women, children and men from perpetrators of abuse and violence.