Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vigil mourns Tsvangirai 'Father of the nation'

by Staff Reporter
22 mins ago | Views
The Vigil mourned Morgan Tsvangirai, cornerstone of the MDC since its inception in 1999. His courage inspired all those seeking the restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Zimbabwe.
 
For two decades he endured everything the Mugabe regime could throw at him: attempts on his life, the murder of his wife Susan, beatings, imprisonment, trumped-up treason charges and constant CIO manoeuvres to undermine him. He became a beacon of resistance around the world. The UK Times newspaper yesterday published a laudatory obituary spreading to two pages. It was a worthy tribute to a great man.

Morgan inspired us as members of the MDC in the UK to launch the Vigil in 2002. We organised public meetings for him in London but fell out with him when we believed he was overriding party structures. (Now is not the time to go into our differences: anyone interested can see our version in the Vigil book 'Zimbabwe Emergency'.)
 
Despite our differences, the Vigil continued to work with the MDC and MDC members were with us outside the Embassy today to mourn his death. Many were in tears as, dressed in red MDC colours, they laid flowers in an Embassy doorway and sang a farewell in Shona to the old Scottish tune of Auld Lang Syne (times long past).
 
They left a handwritten placard reading: 'Morgan R Tsvangirai. We salute your courage and heroic determination. The struggle continues. We all revere you father of the nation'.
 
Vigil founder member and head of our sister organisation ROHR Ephraim Tapa, who helped start the MDC with Morgan, paid this tribute: 'What a life and what a journey! Rest in peace comrade leader Morgan Tsvangirai'. Ephraim recalled how, when he was abducted and put in a torture camp in 2002, the MDC rescued him and put him in a safe house. While there Tsvangirai regularly visited him and the MDC organised his escape from Zimbabwe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Zim Vigil
More on: #MDC, #MDC-T, #ROHR, #CIO

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3 bedroomed house richmond on 1 acre

200m2 stands at emganwini extension

4 bedroomed house pumula south

Mahatshula stand 700m2

4 bed roomed house in nkulumane 10


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Govt hailed for reducing domestic violence

37 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

43 mins ago | 574 Views

Chief Hozhele dies at 101

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai: Footprints on the sands of history

2 hrs ago | 796 Views

WATCH: Morgan Tsvangirai - Hero tribute song

3 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Zanu-PF's sudden love for late Tsvangirai must be taken with care

3 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Villager sues Zanu-PF thug for $10 000 over assault

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chief accused of cheating villagers in fuel money

5 hrs ago | 975 Views

Villager assaulted for sabotaging Zanu PF activities

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zanu PF activist video record people registering to vote

6 hrs ago | 600 Views

Heavily armed Anti- Riot Police deployed at Lupane court as MRP President appears

6 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Power hungry MDC-T activists should have waited until after Tsvangirai burial

6 hrs ago | 1862 Views

ZACRAS commemorates World Radio Day

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu PF factions clash over land in Epworth

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

In memory of President Morgan Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mphoko threatens hospital boss

7 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Highlanders, Chicken Inn renew rivalry

7 hrs ago | 265 Views

PHOTOS: Tsvangirai's mother and ex-wife

7 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Prophet TB Joshua says God loves Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 3809 Views

Zifa ropes in Fifa

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Thomas Mapfumo returning home after 14yrs

7 hrs ago | 930 Views

WATCH: MDC T Acting President Nelson Chamisa addressing mourners at the MDC Headquarters

7 hrs ago | 918 Views

Mnangagwa to meet opposition leaders

7 hrs ago | 1239 Views

WATCH: Arrival Of Tsvangirai's Body In Zimbabwe & Nelson Chamisa Speaks

7 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Tsvangirai's mother threatens to commit suicide

8 hrs ago | 3074 Views

Govt takes heed of cancer patients' plight

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to hate speech'

8 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zanu-PF and hypocrisy

16 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Go Well Mr Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Tsvangirai's ex-wife consoles mother in-law

17 hrs ago | 5779 Views

Khupe speaks on Chamisa's move

17 hrs ago | 6419 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's mother bans Chamisa, Elizabeth from funeral

17 hrs ago | 5578 Views

UZ pro-Vice Chancellor granted bail

19 hrs ago | 1898 Views

WATCH: Thokozani Khupe Explains That She Is The Legitimate President

20 hrs ago | 4372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days