Cop 'rapes' wife

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Chiredzi police sergeant is in hot soup after being allegedly accused of raping his wife and assaulting her for denying him conjugal rights.Sources close to the investigations allege Sergeant Gozho Nyasha was denied sex by his wife Beatrice Chiguwo who said she was sick.The sex starved Gozho apparently did not like her excuse and forced himself on her despite Chiguwo crying and citing pain.It is further alleged that the sergeant locked her indoors, strangled her neck before slapping her.After so much pain Chiguwo screamed for help thereby alerting neighbours who came to her rescue.Meanwhile, the complaint filed a police report at Chiredzi police station on Saturday under RRB 3435245.